Picks, predictions for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt on Tuesday, January 24

The Kentucky Wildcats look to continue their run of good form as they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday, January 24. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on the SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt odds

Spread: Kentucky -6

Over/Under: 144

Moneyline: Kentucky -240, Vanderbilt +200

The Wildcats (13-6, 4-4 SEC) beat Texas A&M at home in their latest game to improve to .500 in conference play. They’ve peeled themselves up from the floor after a brutal start to SEC play and are on a three-game winning streak that included a huge season-saving win over Tennessee on the road. Ranked 26th in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom, the Cats are led by Oscar Tshiebwe and Antonio Reeves.

The Commodores (10-9, 3-3 SEC) have made a respectable name for themselves this season, beating Arkansas, Georgia, and South Carolina. They rank 43rd in adjusted offensive efficiency and have won four of their last five at home, falling to Alabama in their latest Nashville appearance.

The Pick: Kentucky -6

The Wildcats have been trending upward lately and grabbed a huge win in their last road trip over a top-five Tennessee team. Vandy’s defense shouldn’t be a major issue for the Cats, and the Commodores are outmatched on offense. Take Kentucky to cover.