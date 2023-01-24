Picks, predictions for Oklahoma State vs. Texas on Tuesday, January 24

The Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the No. 7 Texas Longhorns in a Big 12 matchup on Tuesday, January 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas odds

Spread: Texas -8.5

Over/Under: 136.5

Moneyline: Texas -380, Oklahoma State +310

The Cowboys (11-8, 3-4 Big XII) are on a two-game winning streak after beating Oklahoma and No. 12 Iowa State in conference play. They rank eighth in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom, holding opponents to 61.9 points per game, but don’t crack the top 100 on the offensive side and rest outside the top 200 in field goal percentage, turnovers, and points per game.

The Longhorns (16-3, 5-2 Big XII) rebounded from a loss to Iowa State with a win over West Virginia in their latest game. They bring one of the top scoring offenses in the nation to the court, putting up 80.1 points per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Texas beat Oklahoma State in the two teams’ last matchup by ten points.

The Pick: Texas -8.5

The Longhorns and Cowboys have already faced off once this season, and as Texas gains home-court advantage in this Austin matchup, we can expect a similar showing on Tuesday. I’ll take Texas to cover.