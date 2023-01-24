Full field for 2023 Farmers Insurance Open

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will bring several of the world’s top golfers to Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California. Jon Rahm, last week’s American Express champion, enters as the favorite for this week’s tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook with his odds set at +450.

Last year’s Farmers Insurance Open winner, Luke List, will return to the field, as will 2022 runner-up Will Zalatoris. List and Zalatoris ended in a playoff in last year’s Open after firing a -15. This is a full-field event, and a cut will take place after 36 holes on Thursday.

The field also includes Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Xander Schauffele. Here is the complete field for the 2023 Farmers Insurance, teeing off Wednesday, January 25.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open field