Full field for 2023 Farmers Insurance Open

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will bring several of the world’s top golfers to Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California. Jon Rahm, last week’s American Express champion, enters as the favorite for this week’s tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook with his odds set at +450.

Last year’s Farmers Insurance Open winner, Luke List, will return to the field, as will 2022 runner-up Will Zalatoris. List and Zalatoris ended in a playoff in last year’s Open after firing a -15. This is a full-field event, and a cut will take place after 36 holes on Thursday.

The field also includes Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Xander Schauffele. Here is the complete field for the 2023 Farmers Insurance, teeing off Wednesday, January 25.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open field

Anders Albertson
Tyson Alexander
Ryan Armour
Arjun Atwal
Aaron Baddeley
Erik Barnes
Zac Blair
Michael Block
Keegan Bradley
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Scott Brown
Hayden Buckley
Dean Burmester
Jonathan Byrd
Cameron Champ
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Trevor Cone
Austin Cook
Ben Crane
MJ Daffue
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Thomas Detry
Zecheng Dou
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Harris English
Tony Finau
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Brice Garnett
Robert Garrigus
Doug Ghim
Michael Gligic
Will Gordon
Tano Goya
Brent Grant
Cody Gribble
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Bill Haas
Adam Hadwin
James Hahn
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Cole Hammer
Nick Hardy
Scott Harrington
Jim Herman
Michael Herrera
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
J.B. Holmes
Max Homa
Beau Hossler
Byeong Hun-An
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Harrison Kingsley
Kurt Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Philip Knowles
Satoshi Kodaira
Kelly Kraft
Martin Laird
Hank Lebioda
Danny Lee
Spencer Levin
David Lingmerth
Luke List
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Hideki Matsuyama
Brandon Matthews
William McGirt
Maverick McNealy
Taylor Montgomery
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Trey Mullinax
Sebastián Muñoz
Keita Nakajima
Matthew NeSmith
S.Y. Noh
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Augusto Núñez
Sean O'Hair
Ryan Palmer
Taylor Pendrith
Cameron Percy
Scott Piercy
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Doc Redman
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Kevin Roy
Sam Ryder
Rory Sabbatini
Xander Schauffele
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Taiga Semikawa
Robby Shelton
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
J.J. Spaun
Scott Stallings
Kyle Stanley
Brendan Steele
Sam Stevens
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Brian Stuard
Justin Suh
Caleb Surratt
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Michael Thompson
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Joey Vrzich
Jimmy Walker
Nick Watney
Patrick Welch
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Si Woo-Kim
Gary Woodland
Dylan Wu
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan
Will Zalatoris

