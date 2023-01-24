Full field for 2023 Farmers Insurance Open

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will bring several of the world’s top golfers to Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California. Jon Rahm, last week’s American Express champion, enters as the favorite for this week’s tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook with his odds set at +450.
Last year’s Farmers Insurance Open winner, Luke List, will return to the field, as will 2022 runner-up Will Zalatoris. List and Zalatoris ended in a playoff in last year’s Open after firing a -15. This is a full-field event, and a cut will take place after 36 holes on Thursday.
The field also includes Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Xander Schauffele. Here is the complete field for the 2023 Farmers Insurance, teeing off Wednesday, January 25.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open field
2023 Farmers Insurance Open Field
|Field
|Field
|Anders Albertson
|Tyson Alexander
|Ryan Armour
|Arjun Atwal
|Aaron Baddeley
|Erik Barnes
|Zac Blair
|Michael Block
|Keegan Bradley
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ryan Brehm
|Scott Brown
|Hayden Buckley
|Dean Burmester
|Jonathan Byrd
|Cameron Champ
|Wyndham Clark
|Eric Cole
|Trevor Cone
|Austin Cook
|Ben Crane
|MJ Daffue
|Cam Davis
|Jason Day
|Thomas Detry
|Zecheng Dou
|Jason Dufner
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|Austin Eckroat
|Harrison Endycott
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Rickie Fowler
|Dylan Frittelli
|Brice Garnett
|Robert Garrigus
|Doug Ghim
|Michael Gligic
|Will Gordon
|Tano Goya
|Brent Grant
|Cody Gribble
|Ben Griffin
|Lanto Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Bill Haas
|Adam Hadwin
|James Hahn
|Paul Haley II
|Harry Hall
|Cole Hammer
|Nick Hardy
|Scott Harrington
|Jim Herman
|Michael Herrera
|Garrick Higgo
|Harry Higgs
|Lee Hodges
|Charley Hoffman
|J.B. Holmes
|Max Homa
|Beau Hossler
|Byeong Hun-An
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Harrison Kingsley
|Kurt Kitayama
|Patton Kizzire
|Philip Knowles
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Kelly Kraft
|Martin Laird
|Hank Lebioda
|Danny Lee
|Spencer Levin
|David Lingmerth
|Luke List
|Adam Long
|Justin Lower
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Brandon Matthews
|William McGirt
|Maverick McNealy
|Taylor Montgomery
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Trey Mullinax
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Keita Nakajima
|Matthew NeSmith
|S.Y. Noh
|Henrik Norlander
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|Augusto Núñez
|Sean O'Hair
|Ryan Palmer
|Taylor Pendrith
|Cameron Percy
|Scott Piercy
|Jon Rahm
|Aaron Rai
|Doc Redman
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Justin Rose
|Kevin Roy
|Sam Ryder
|Rory Sabbatini
|Xander Schauffele
|Adam Schenk
|Matti Schmid
|Taiga Semikawa
|Robby Shelton
|Alex Smalley
|Austin Smotherman
|J.J. Spaun
|Scott Stallings
|Kyle Stanley
|Brendan Steele
|Sam Stevens
|Robert Streb
|Kevin Streelman
|Brian Stuard
|Justin Suh
|Caleb Surratt
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Davis Thompson
|Michael Thompson
|Martin Trainer
|Kevin Tway
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Camilo Villegas
|Joey Vrzich
|Jimmy Walker
|Nick Watney
|Patrick Welch
|Trevor Werbylo
|Richy Werenski
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Si Woo-Kim
|Gary Woodland
|Dylan Wu
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
|Carl Yuan
|Will Zalatoris