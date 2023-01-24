Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open

The world’s top golfers will stay out west this week as they head to Torrey Pines in San Diego, California to play in the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Jon Rahm, last week’s American Express winner, will join the field, along with Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and 2022 runner-up Will Zalatoris.

Luke List, last year’s Farmers Insurance winner, will also return to the field. Rahm opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with his odds set at +450. This is a full-field event with a cut after 36 holes on Friday.

The golfers will enjoy pleasant weather at Torrey Pines with sunny skies and highs in the 60s for most of the tournament. There is almost no chance of precipitation, as it never rains in Southern California (except during May Gray and June Gloom in America’s Finest City).

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open starting Wednesday, January 25 and ending Saturday, January 28.

Wednesday, January 25

Hi 64°, Low 49°: Sunny, 1% chance of precipitation, 8 MPH winds

Thursday, January 26

Hi 68°, Low 43°: Sunny, 0% chance of precipitation, 15 MPH winds

Friday, January 27

Hi 66°, Low 48°: Sunny, 1% chance of precipitation, 7 MPH winds

Saturday, January 28

Hi 62°, Low 51°: Partly cloudy, 9% chance of precipitation, 11 MPH winds