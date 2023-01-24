Who won last year’s Farmers Insurance Open?

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will be held at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California from Thursday, January 26 through Sunday, January 29 as the PGA TOUR continues its west coast stretch.

Last weekend’s American Express champion Jon Rahm returns to the field as the favorite, joined by an all-star lineup of Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, and Justin Thomas. This is a full-field tournament with a cut taking place after 36 holes on Friday.

Zalatoris was the runner-up in last year’s Farmers Insurance Open, missing a pretty makeable putt on the 18th green to win it outright himself to close the event. He then lost the playoff as Luke List took home the trophy, marking his first ever PGA TOUR win. List returns to Torrey Pines in 2023 as well, with his odds set at +8000. List shot -15 over four days, as the tournament ended in a playoff between List and Zalatoris.

Rahm is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at +450 with Schauffele at +1100 in the next-best spot.