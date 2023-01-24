Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Farmers Insurance Open

The PGA TOUR continues its west coast stretch with the Farmers Insurance Open, which will take place at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California from Wednesday, January 25 through Saturday, January 28.
Several of the world’s top golfers will join the full-field event, including last week’s American Express winner Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, and 2022 Farmers Insurance runner-up Will Zalatoris. Last year’s champion, Luke List, will also return to Torrey Pines this year.
The tournament gets underway on Wednesday with tee times starting at 12:00 p.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Wednesday and Thursday from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Course
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Course
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|12:00 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Schenk
|Doug Ghim
|Stephan Jaeger
|12:00 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Rory Sabbatini
|Arjun Atwal
|Austin Smotherman
|12:10 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Beau Hossler
|Hank Lebioda
|12:10 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Tway
|Matthew NeSmith
|Lee Hodges
|12:20 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Trey Mullinax
|Cam Davis
|Michael Thompson
|12:20 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Brehm
|Cameron Champ
|Harris English
|12:30 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Jonathan Byrd
|Kelly Kraft
|Taylor Moore
|12:30 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Martin Laird
|Tyler Duncan
|Scott Stallings
|12:40 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Nick Hardy
|Dean Burmester
|Sam Stevens
|12:40 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Carl Yuan
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Augusto Núñez
|12:50 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Griffin
|Austin Eckroat
|Vincent Norrman
|12:50 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Andrew Novak
|Harry Hall
|Trevor Werbylo
|1:00 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Yu
|Eric Cole
|Taiga Semikawa
|1:00 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Robby Shelton
|Zecheng Dou
|Caleb Surratt
|1:10 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|David Lingmerth
|Cameron Percy
|Alex Smalley
|1:10 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Jason Dufner
|Adam Hadwin
|Ben Crane
|1:20 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Rickie Fowler
|Justin Rose
|Taylor Montgomery
|1:20 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Martin Trainer
|Camilo Villegas
|Callum Tarren
|1:30 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Si Woo Kim
|Keegan Bradley
|Sungjae Im
|1:30 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Piercy
|Jimmy Walker
|Kevin Streelman
|1:40 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Jon Rahm
|Tony Finau
|Justin Thomas
|1:40 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Patton Kizzire
|Kurt Kitayama
|Justin Lower
|1:50 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Armour
|Emiliano Grillo
|Danny Lee
|1:50 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Michael Gligic
|Patrick Welch
|2:00 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Davis Thompson
|Scott Harrington
|Cole Hammer
|2:00 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Tano Goya
|Carson Young
|Spencer Levin
|12:00 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Palmer
|Aaron Baddeley
|Scott Brown
|12:00 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|William McGirt
|Bill Haas
|Ben Martin
|12:10 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|James Hahn
|Sean O'Hair
|Maverick McNealy
|12:10 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Brendan Steele
|Sam Ryder
|Zac Blair
|12:20 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Sebastián Muñoz
|J.B. Holmes
|Sahith Theegala
|12:20 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Svensson
|Luke List
|Jason Day
|12:30 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Henrik Norlander
|Doc Redman
|Hayden Buckley
|12:30 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Max Homa
|Will Zalatoris
|Collin Morikawa
|12:40 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|S.H. Kim
|Kevin Roy
|Keita Nakajima
|12:40 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Xander Schauffele
|J.J. Spaun
|Hideki Matsuyama
|12:50 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Anders Albertson
|Harrison Endycott
|Michael Block
|12:50 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Kyle Stanley
|Davis Riley
|Justin Suh
|1:00 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Will Gordon
|Brandon Matthews
|Robert Garrigus
|1:00 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Wu
|Philip Knowles
|Trevor Cone
|1:10 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Long
|Byeong Hun An
|Patrick Rodgers
|1:10 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Kim
|Peter Malnati
|Nick Watney
|1:20 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Charley Hoffman
|Taylor Pendrith
|1:20 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Brice Garnett
|Brian Stuard
|1:30 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Garrick Higgo
|Robert Streb
|Lanto Griffin
|1:30 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Jim Herman
|Richy Werenski
|Gary Woodland
|1:40 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Cook
|Cody Gribble
|S.Y. Noh
|1:40 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Wyndham Clark
|Aaron Rai
|Thomas Detry
|1:50 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Matti Schmid
|Brent Grant
|Joey Vrzich
|1:50 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Taylor
|Tyson Alexander
|Paul Haley II
|2:00 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|MJ Daffue
|Erik Barnes
|Harrison Kingsley
|2:00 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Higgs
|Nico Echavarria
|Michael Herrera