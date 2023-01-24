Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Farmers Insurance Open

The PGA TOUR continues its west coast stretch with the Farmers Insurance Open, which will take place at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California from Wednesday, January 25 through Saturday, January 28.

Several of the world’s top golfers will join the full-field event, including last week’s American Express winner Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, and 2022 Farmers Insurance runner-up Will Zalatoris. Last year’s champion, Luke List, will also return to Torrey Pines this year.

The tournament gets underway on Wednesday with tee times starting at 12:00 p.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Wednesday and Thursday from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday.