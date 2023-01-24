 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Farmers Insurance Open

The Farmers Insurance Open tees off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday from Torrey Pines in San Diego. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

The American Express - Final Round Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The PGA TOUR continues its west coast stretch with the Farmers Insurance Open, which will take place at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California from Wednesday, January 25 through Saturday, January 28.

Several of the world’s top golfers will join the full-field event, including last week’s American Express winner Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, and 2022 Farmers Insurance runner-up Will Zalatoris. Last year’s champion, Luke List, will also return to Torrey Pines this year.

The tournament gets underway on Wednesday with tee times starting at 12:00 p.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Wednesday and Thursday from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Course Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Course Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
12:00 PM South Tee No. 1 Adam Schenk Doug Ghim Stephan Jaeger
12:00 PM South Tee No. 10 Rory Sabbatini Arjun Atwal Austin Smotherman
12:10 PM South Tee No. 1 Dylan Frittelli Beau Hossler Hank Lebioda
12:10 PM South Tee No. 10 Kevin Tway Matthew NeSmith Lee Hodges
12:20 PM South Tee No. 1 Trey Mullinax Cam Davis Michael Thompson
12:20 PM South Tee No. 10 Ryan Brehm Cameron Champ Harris English
12:30 PM South Tee No. 1 Jonathan Byrd Kelly Kraft Taylor Moore
12:30 PM South Tee No. 10 Martin Laird Tyler Duncan Scott Stallings
12:40 PM South Tee No. 1 Nick Hardy Dean Burmester Sam Stevens
12:40 PM South Tee No. 10 Carl Yuan Kyle Westmoreland Augusto Núñez
12:50 PM South Tee No. 1 Ben Griffin Austin Eckroat Vincent Norrman
12:50 PM South Tee No. 10 Andrew Novak Harry Hall Trevor Werbylo
1:00 PM South Tee No. 1 Kevin Yu Eric Cole Taiga Semikawa
1:00 PM South Tee No. 10 Robby Shelton Zecheng Dou Caleb Surratt
1:10 PM South Tee No. 1 David Lingmerth Cameron Percy Alex Smalley
1:10 PM South Tee No. 10 Jason Dufner Adam Hadwin Ben Crane
1:20 PM South Tee No. 1 Rickie Fowler Justin Rose Taylor Montgomery
1:20 PM South Tee No. 10 Martin Trainer Camilo Villegas Callum Tarren
1:30 PM South Tee No. 1 Si Woo Kim Keegan Bradley Sungjae Im
1:30 PM South Tee No. 10 Scott Piercy Jimmy Walker Kevin Streelman
1:40 PM South Tee No. 1 Jon Rahm Tony Finau Justin Thomas
1:40 PM South Tee No. 10 Patton Kizzire Kurt Kitayama Justin Lower
1:50 PM South Tee No. 1 Ryan Armour Emiliano Grillo Danny Lee
1:50 PM South Tee No. 10 Joseph Bramlett Michael Gligic Patrick Welch
2:00 PM South Tee No. 1 Davis Thompson Scott Harrington Cole Hammer
2:00 PM South Tee No. 10 Tano Goya Carson Young Spencer Levin
12:00 PM North Tee No. 1 Ryan Palmer Aaron Baddeley Scott Brown
12:00 PM North Tee No. 10 William McGirt Bill Haas Ben Martin
12:10 PM North Tee No. 1 James Hahn Sean O'Hair Maverick McNealy
12:10 PM North Tee No. 10 Brendan Steele Sam Ryder Zac Blair
12:20 PM North Tee No. 1 Sebastián Muñoz J.B. Holmes Sahith Theegala
12:20 PM North Tee No. 10 Adam Svensson Luke List Jason Day
12:30 PM North Tee No. 1 Henrik Norlander Doc Redman Hayden Buckley
12:30 PM North Tee No. 10 Max Homa Will Zalatoris Collin Morikawa
12:40 PM North Tee No. 1 S.H. Kim Kevin Roy Keita Nakajima
12:40 PM North Tee No. 10 Xander Schauffele J.J. Spaun Hideki Matsuyama
12:50 PM North Tee No. 1 Anders Albertson Harrison Endycott Michael Block
12:50 PM North Tee No. 10 Kyle Stanley Davis Riley Justin Suh
1:00 PM North Tee No. 1 Will Gordon Brandon Matthews Robert Garrigus
1:00 PM North Tee No. 10 Dylan Wu Philip Knowles Trevor Cone
1:10 PM North Tee No. 1 Adam Long Byeong Hun An Patrick Rodgers
1:10 PM North Tee No. 10 Michael Kim Peter Malnati Nick Watney
1:20 PM North Tee No. 1 Jhonattan Vegas Charley Hoffman Taylor Pendrith
1:20 PM North Tee No. 10 Satoshi Kodaira Brice Garnett Brian Stuard
1:30 PM North Tee No. 1 Garrick Higgo Robert Streb Lanto Griffin
1:30 PM North Tee No. 10 Jim Herman Richy Werenski Gary Woodland
1:40 PM North Tee No. 1 Austin Cook Cody Gribble S.Y. Noh
1:40 PM North Tee No. 10 Wyndham Clark Aaron Rai Thomas Detry
1:50 PM North Tee No. 1 Matti Schmid Brent Grant Joey Vrzich
1:50 PM North Tee No. 10 Ben Taylor Tyson Alexander Paul Haley II
2:00 PM North Tee No. 1 MJ Daffue Erik Barnes Harrison Kingsley
2:00 PM North Tee No. 10 Harry Higgs Nico Echavarria Michael Herrera

