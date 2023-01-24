Early Super Bowl 58 odds ahead of Super Bowl 57

It’s difficult for some people to think a year in advance, but the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook do not fall into that category. While everyone is still getting used to living in the year 2023, DraftKings already dropped its Super Bowl odds for 2024.

The usual suspects stand at the top with a few surprises sprinkled in as we scroll down the list. Nobody is surprised to see the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills (+550 each) at the top followed by the San Francisco 49ers (+700), and then the Philadelphia Eagles (+1000) and Cincinnati Bengals (+1000). However, some will be taken aback that the Eagles have nearly double the payout as the Chiefs and Bills. After all, the AFC is stacked with legitimate contenders while the NFC didn’t exactly mirror that sentiment in 2022.

The Green Bay Packers check in with +3000 odds to win the 2024 Super Bowl. That ranks ninth on the list of teams and fourth in the NFC. Do we really think the Packers are a top ten team? Will Aaron Rodgers stay in Green Bay? Putting the Packers this high is more of a nod to their upside if Rodgers returns, but that feels like a risk as we head into another potential drama-filled offseason in Wisconsin.

Are you a fan of the Minnesota Vikings or New England Patriots? If so, keep reading at your own peril. Minnesota has +5000 odds to win the 2024 Super Bowl, which is tied for 20th in the league. This is a team that went 13-4 last regular season, but the oddsmakers are expecting regression to take hold of the Vikings. The Patriots have even longer odds at +6000, which is the furthest down the table of all the AFC East teams.

It’s no surprise to see the Houston Texans at the bottom of the list, but the Arizona Cardinals are tied with them for the longest odds to win the 2024 Super Bowl. That’s quite the fall from grace from an Arizona team that many thought was heading in the right direction after making the playoffs in 2021-22.

Here’s a look at complete Super Bowl 58 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.