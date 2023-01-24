 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Early Super Bowl 58 odds ahead of Super Bowl 57

DraftKings Sportsbook released its Super Bowl 2024 odds with several surprises to be aware of.

It’s difficult for some people to think a year in advance, but the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook do not fall into that category. While everyone is still getting used to living in the year 2023, DraftKings already dropped its Super Bowl odds for 2024.

The usual suspects stand at the top with a few surprises sprinkled in as we scroll down the list. Nobody is surprised to see the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills (+550 each) at the top followed by the San Francisco 49ers (+700), and then the Philadelphia Eagles (+1000) and Cincinnati Bengals (+1000). However, some will be taken aback that the Eagles have nearly double the payout as the Chiefs and Bills. After all, the AFC is stacked with legitimate contenders while the NFC didn’t exactly mirror that sentiment in 2022.

The Green Bay Packers check in with +3000 odds to win the 2024 Super Bowl. That ranks ninth on the list of teams and fourth in the NFC. Do we really think the Packers are a top ten team? Will Aaron Rodgers stay in Green Bay? Putting the Packers this high is more of a nod to their upside if Rodgers returns, but that feels like a risk as we head into another potential drama-filled offseason in Wisconsin.

Are you a fan of the Minnesota Vikings or New England Patriots? If so, keep reading at your own peril. Minnesota has +5000 odds to win the 2024 Super Bowl, which is tied for 20th in the league. This is a team that went 13-4 last regular season, but the oddsmakers are expecting regression to take hold of the Vikings. The Patriots have even longer odds at +6000, which is the furthest down the table of all the AFC East teams.

It’s no surprise to see the Houston Texans at the bottom of the list, but the Arizona Cardinals are tied with them for the longest odds to win the 2024 Super Bowl. That’s quite the fall from grace from an Arizona team that many thought was heading in the right direction after making the playoffs in 2021-22.

Here’s a look at complete Super Bowl 58 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl odds 2023-24

Team Jan 22
Team Jan 22
Kansas City Chiefs +550
Buffalo Bills +550
San Francisco 49ers +700
Philadelphia Eagles +1000
Cincinnati Bengals +1000
Dallas Cowboys +1100
Los Angeles Chargers +2500
Baltimore Ravens +2800
Green Bay Packers +3000
Jacksonville Jaguars +3500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3500
Detroit Lions +3500
Los Angeles Rams +3500
New York Giants +4000
Miami Dolphins +4000
New York Jets +4000
New Orleans Saints +4000
Denver Broncos +4000
Cleveland Browns +4500
Minnesota Vikings +5000
Las Vegas Raiders +5000
New England Patriots +6000
Pittsburgh Steelers +6000
Carolina Panthers +6000
Tennessee Titans +7000
Atlanta Falcons +7000
Indianapolis Colts +7000
Seattle Seahawks +8000
Washington Commanders +8000
Chicago Bears +8000
Arizona Cardinals +10000
Houston Texans +10000

