Full list of 2023 Oscar nominations

The 95th Oscars ceremony officially starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on March 12, 2022. It will also air live on ABC and be available to stream online via ABC.com. Ahead of the show, nominees are being announced on Tuesday, January 24. The announcements begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and you can watch it live here.

We’ll be updating the full list of nominees below. All categories except Best Picture are limited to five nominees. Best Picture can have a maximum of 10 nominees, but can also be less based on voting.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees Of Inisherin

Bryan Tyree Henry — Causeway

Judd Hirsch — The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan — The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau — The Whale

Kerry Condon — The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu — Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Animated Short

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Costume Design

Babylon — Mary Zophres

Black Panthers: Wakanda Forever — Ruth Carter

Elvis — Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All At Once — Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris — Jenny Beavan

Best Live Action Short

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Best Sound Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler — Elvis

Colin Farrell — The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser — The Whale

Paul Mescal — Aftersun

Billy Nighy — Living

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett — Tár

Ana De Armas — Blonde

Andrea Riseborough — To Leslie

Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Picture (up to 10 nominees)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Director

Martin McDonagh — The Banshees Of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans

Todd Field — Tár

Ruben Ostlund — Triangle of Sadness

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Original Song

“Applause” — Tell It Like A Woman

“Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: maverick

“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” — RRR

“This is a Life” — Everything Everywhere All At Once

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Visual Effects