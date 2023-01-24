Full list of 2023 Oscar nominations

The 95th Oscars ceremony officially starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on March 12, 2022. It will also air live on ABC and be available to stream online via ABC.com. Ahead of the show, nominees are being announced on Tuesday, January 24. The announcements begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and you can watch it live here.
We’ll be updating the full list of nominees below. All categories except Best Picture are limited to five nominees. Best Picture can have a maximum of 10 nominees, but can also be less based on voting.
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Bryan Tyree Henry — Causeway
- Judd Hirsch — The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan — The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau — The Whale
- Kerry Condon — The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Stephanie Hsu — Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Animated Short
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Costume Design
- Babylon — Mary Zophres
- Black Panthers: Wakanda Forever — Ruth Carter
- Elvis — Catherine Martin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once — Shirley Kurata
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris — Jenny Beavan
Best Live Action Short
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Best Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
Best Sound Editing
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Best Original Screenplay
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Austin Butler — Elvis
- Colin Farrell — The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser — The Whale
- Paul Mescal — Aftersun
- Billy Nighy — Living
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Cate Blanchett — Tár
- Ana De Armas — Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough — To Leslie
- Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Animated Feature
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Best Picture (up to 10 nominees)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Best Director
- Martin McDonagh — The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans
- Todd Field — Tár
- Ruben Ostlund — Triangle of Sadness
Best Documentary Feature
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Best Documentary Short Subject
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Best Film Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Best Original Song
- “Applause” — Tell It Like A Woman
- “Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: maverick
- “Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “Naatu Naatu” — RRR
- “This is a Life” — Everything Everywhere All At Once
Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick