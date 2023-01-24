Pick on the total for Oklahoma-TCU-Texas on January 24

There are no nights off in the Big XII conference schedule and fresh off their first ever road win against Kansas, the TCU Horned Frogs play host to the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. TCU Horned Frogs (-6.5 138)

Defense has been the key to success for the Horned Frogs, as they enter Tuesday ranked 11th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis at home and 16th in this category across all games.

Not a lot of 3-pointers are being made in TCU games as the team is 25th in America in opponent 3-point shooting percentage, but also 335th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage on offense, making just 29.8% of their 3-point shots.

A key for Oklahoma on Tuesday is taking care of the ball as they rank 254th in the nation in turnovers on a per possession basis and face a TCU defense that is generating a turnover on 23.3% of possessions, which ranks 16th in the country.

Oklahoma doesn’t have many possessions that they can afford to waste as they play at one of the slowest paces in the country, ranking 341st among the 363 Division I teams in possessions per game.

Since their season opening nail biter against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, TCU has not allowed an opponent to score 70 points or more on their home floor and with Oklahoma entering Tuesday having allowed 70 points or fewer in 16 of their 19 games this season, Tuesday’s Big XII showcase will highlight two strong defenses and a log of empty possessions.

The Play: Oklahoma vs. TCU Under 138

