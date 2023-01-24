Watch the Oscar nominations LIVE!

The 95th annual Oscars ceremony will take place on March 12, 2022 but ahead of that, we will learn all the nominees on Tuesday, January 24th. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce nominees for all the categories and you can view it via live stream. We’ve embedded a video above for you to watch all the nominations. The nomination show starts at 8:30 a.m. ET.

There will be plenty to discuss from Best Picture down to all the technical awards. The Fablemans and Everything, Everywhere All at Once, and The Banshees of Inisherin are getting plenty of buzz for Best Picture, but even Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of the Water are picking up buzz.

