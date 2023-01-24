What films are the 2023 Oscar nominees for Best Picture?

The 2023 Oscar nominees for Best Picture were released on Tuesday. The largest category at the Academy Awards, 10 films were nominated. “All Quiet on the Western Front” is the only foreign language film nominated to the category this year, and “Women Talking” is the only female-directed film on the list.

“Top Gun: Maverick” got the nod that Tom Cruise had been looking for, and blockbusters “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Elvis” also made the final cut.

Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” and the Collin Farrell-led “The Banshees of Inisherin” are not a surprise here after winning Best Picture in their respective categories at the Golden Globes earlier this month, nor is the popular “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

Here is the full list for the 2023 Oscar nominees for Best Picture.

2023 Oscar Nominees: Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking