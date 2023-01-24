Who are the 2023 Oscar nominees for Best Actor?

The 2023 Oscar nominees for Best Actor were released on Tuesday. All five of the nominees have never been nominated for an Academy Award before, ranging in age from 26 to 73 years old.

Austin Butler and Colin Farrell each took home the Best Actor award at the Golden Globes in their respective categories in “Elvis” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Paul Mescal, who recently rose to fame as the star of the show “Normal People” in 2020, is the youngest nominee on this list, rewarded for his performance in “Aftersun,” while renowned Brit and star of “Living,” Bill Nighy, is the oldest. Brendan Fraser returned to the spotlight with “The Whale” to wide critical acclaim.

Here is the full list of 2023 Oscar nominees for Best Actor. The Academy Awards will take place on March 12.

2023 Oscar Nominees: Best Actor

Austin Butler — Elvis

Colin Farrell — The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser — The Whale

Paul Mescal — Aftersun

Bill Nighy — Living