Who are the 2023 Oscar nominees for Best Actress?

The 2023 Oscar nominees for Best Actress were released on Tuesday. It’s an all-star lineup, as to be expected, with Michelle Williams earning her third nomination in the category and Cate Blanchett grabbing her fifth. Michelle Yeoh, Ana de Armas, and Andrea Riseborough are all first-time nominees.

Riseborough was the unlikely result of several big-name stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Winslet, who campaigned hard for her recognition in indie film “To Leslie.” Yeoh, a longtime international star, has recently risen to fame in the United States, while Ana de Armas has been a breakout in the industry throughout the last few years.

Here is the full list of nominees for the Best Actress award at the 2023 Oscars. The Academy Awards will take place on March 12.

2023 Oscar Nominees: Best Actress

Cate Blanchett — Tár

Ana De Armas — Blonde

Andrea Riseborough — To Leslie

Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All At Once