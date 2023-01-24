Who are the 2023 Oscar nominees for Best Director?

The 2023 Oscar nominees for Best Director were released on Tuesday. Women directors were notably excluded from the category after winning the category two years in a row — Chloe Zhao won in 2021 for “Nomadland,” and Jane Campion in 2022 for “The Power of the Dog.”

Steven Spielberg grabbed his ninth nomination in this category for his semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans.” This is the first nomination for all of the other nominees — Martin McDonagh, Todd Field, Ruben Ostlund, and Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert.

Spielberg took home the Best Director award at the Golden Globes earlier this month, whilst Triangle of Sadness has been sweeping the European awards season. It earned the Palme d’Or at Cannes and claimed wins on four of five nominations at the European Film Awards.

Here is the full list of the Oscar nominees for Best Director.

2023 Oscar Nominees: Best Director

Martin McDonagh — The Banshees Of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans

Todd Field — Tár

Ruben Ostlund — Triangle of Sadness