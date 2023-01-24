Australian Open results: Who is advancing to semifinals in men’s draw

Only four players will remain in the men’s draw of the 2023 Australian Open as the semifinal matches approach. Stefanos Tsitsipas is the highest-seeded player remaining after Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud were eliminated, and current favorite Novak Djokovic will play Wednesday to determine whether he moves forward.

Djokovic’s odds are set at a remarkably low -250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The other semifinal match that has yet to be played will take place on Wednesday as two unseeded Americans, Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul, face off, guaranteeing that an unseeded player will reach the semifinals.

The semifinals will take place at the Rod Laver arena on Thursday, January 26. Both matches will begin at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Men’s Draw

Quarterfinal matchups

#18 Karen Khachanov won 7-6, 6-3, 3-0 (retired) over #29 Sebastian Korda

#3 Stefanos Tsitsipas won 6-3, 7-6, 6-4 over Jiri Lehecka

#4 Novak Djokovic vs. #5 Andrey Rublev

Ben Shelton vs. Tommy Paul

Semifinals matchups

#18 Karen Khachanov vs. #3 Stefanos Tsitsipas

TBD vs. TBD