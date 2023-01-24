 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Australian Open results: Who is advancing to semifinals in women’s draw

The Australian Open has moved into its second week and we’re approaching the women’s championship round. We break down who is moving into the final four.

2023 Australian Open - Day 9 Photo by Will Murray/Getty Images

The Australian Open field continues to shrink as only four women will remain after Tuesday’s play. One semifinal matchup has already been determined — Victoria Azarenka knocked off the highest seed left in the quarterfinals, No. 3 Jessica Pegula, and Elena Rybakina will face Azarenka on Wednesday.

Two more quarterfinal games have yet to be played on Tuesday to determine the second semifinal matchup. With Pegula out, no Americans remain in the women’s draw of the Grand Slam tournament. Kazakhstan’s Rybakina is currently the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with her odds set at +125.

The semifinals will take place at the Rod Laver arena on Wednesday, January 25. Both matches will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Women’s Draw

Quarterfinal schedule

#22 Elena Rybakina won 6-2, 6-4 over #17 Jelena Ostapenko
#24 Victoria Azarenka won 6-4, 6-1 over #3 Jessica Pegula
#30 Karolina Pliskova vs. Magda Linette
#5 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Donna Vekic

Semifinal matchups

#22 Elena Rybakina vs. #24 Victoria Azarenka
TBD vs. TBD

