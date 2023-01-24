NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Lakers vs. Clippers

We have created a four-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Lakers-Clippers. The odds as of 12:00 p.m. ET are +450, subject to change.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

INJURY REPORT

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James (ankle) — Questionable

Anthony Davis (foot) — OUT

Austin Reaves (hamstring) — OUT

Rui Hachimura (coach’s decision) — OUT

Lonnie Walker IV (knee) — OUT

Los Angeles Clippers

Luke Kennard (calf) — OUT

John Wall (abdominal) — OUT

Kawhi Leonard Over 25.5 Points

After a tough stretch upon returning from injury, Leonard has regained his All-Star form as of late.

The two-time NBA champion has given the Clippers a glimpse of hope despite their recent struggles with injuries and consistency. Leonard enters tonight’s “Battle of L.A” having racked up 26-plus points in six of his last seven contests.

With Paul George struggling after returning from injury — 21 or fewer points in three straight games — Leonard has assumed a larger role. His usage rate reflects that bump, surpassing 25% in five straight games. We expect another big performance from the Klaw tonight.

LeBron James Over 30.5 Points

We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again: don’t bet against a man with the all-time scoring title firmly in his sights.

While LeBron notoriously appears on the Lakers’ injury report before every game, the ankle issue he’s battling appears to be legitimate. That being said, it hasn’t stopped him from producing at a high level yet.

James has scored 31-plus points in four of his last five games, seeing a ridiculous usage rate of 37% or higher in each of those contests. Simply put, we don’t expect him to take his foot off the gas until he passes Kareem.

With Anthony Davis still sidelined, LeBron’s usage rate — and production — should remain at a high level.

LeBron James Over 7.5 Rebounds

Same thing, different stat.

Prior to his injury, Anthony Davis was averaging a career-high 12.1 rebounds per game. In his absence, the Lakers have turned to a couple of rotational players for production in Thomas Bryant and Wenyen Gabriel, but LeBron has also picked up a significant part of AD’s workload on the boards.

James is averaging 8.5 rebounds per game, his highest total since the 2017 season. He has racked up eight-plus boards in each of his last seven contests, truly doing it all as L.A. attempts to make a playoff push.

Over 222.5 Points

This *should* be a fairly safe leg.

While the Clippers have long been known as an elite defensive team, that’s not exactly the case right now. Instead of winning tight battles in which both teams barely break 100, the Clippers — and their opponents — are cracking 120 points on a somewhat consistent basis.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have been a high-scoring team for the majority of the season. LeBron and company score the sixth-most points per game at 117.1.

We don’t need a lot to hit this over, just competent offense.

Same Game Parlay Record

For full transparency, Jeff and Chirag are keeping track of their Same Game Parlay results. Check out the full breakdown below.

Same Game Parlay Article Record Game Result Profit/Loss Game Result Profit/Loss Nets-Pelicans Loss -50 Knicks-Bucks Win (+) 147.50 Jazz-Cavs Loss -50 Bucks-Hawks Loss -50 Lakers-Mavs Loss -50 Jaguars-Chargers Win (+) 150 Lakers-Kings Loss -50 Celtics-Warriors Win (+) 170 Bills-Bengals Loss -50 Kings-Grizzlies Loss -50 -> Total +/- $117.50 -> Current Record 3-7

