Live results for 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement

The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement is set for Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. We’ve got 14 players returning from last year’s ballot as well as a new crop of players who are on there for the first time. Below we’ll be tracking the live results for voting on the ballot. You can find the full list of players on the ballot as well as results from 2022 and how many years players have been on below.

2023 Baseball Hall of Fame live results

Scott Rolen received over 75% of votes on the latest ballot and has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen received 76.3% of the votes needed to get in. The next closest were Todd Helton and Billy Wagner.

Jeff Kent will fall off the ballot after this was his 10th year on. Wagner will be on his 9th year in 2024 while Gary Sheffield has one more ballot before falling off.

Here’s a look at the full voting percentage breakdown:

Rolen: 76.3

Helton: 72.2

Wagner: 68.1

Jones: 58.1

Sheffield: 55

Beltran: 46.5

Kent: 46.5

A-Rod: 35.7

Manny: 33.2

Vizquel: 19.5

Pettitte: 17

Abreu: 15.4

Rollins: 12.9

Buehrle: 10.8

K-Rod: 10.8

Hunter: 6.9 — Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) January 24, 2023

Here you can find the actual number of votes for each player:

Full results. At the bottom, K-Rod and Torii Hunter stay on the ballot. Kent finishes at 47%, setting himself up well for the Era Committees. https://t.co/u7Bqh3OGfK pic.twitter.com/A1Y9bBlhYE — Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) January 24, 2023

2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Returning players

Scott Rolen

2022 result: 63.2%

Years on Ballot: 6th year

Todd Helton

2022 result: 52.0%

Years on Ballot: 5th year

Billy Wagner

2022 result: 51.0%

Years on Ballot: 8th year

Andruw Jones

2022 result: 41.4%

Years on Ballot: 6th year

Gary Sheffield

2022 result: 40.6%

Years on Ballot: 9th year

Álex Rodríguez

2022 result: 34.3%

Years on Ballot: 2nd year

Jeff Kent

2022 result: 32.7%

Years on Ballot: 10th year

Manny Ramírez

2022 result: 28.9%

Years on Ballot: 6th year

Omar Vizquel

2022 result: 23.9%

Years on Ballot: 6th year

Andy Pettitte

2022 result: 10.7%

Years on Ballot: 5th year

Jimmy Rollins

2022 result: 9.4%

Years on Ballot: 2nd year

Bobby Abreu

2022 result: 8.6%

Years on Ballot: 4th year

Mark Buehrle

2022 result: 5.8%

Years on Ballot: 3rd year

Torii Hunter

2022 result: 5.3%

Years on Ballot: 3rd year

First year players

Carlos Beltran

John Lackey

Jered Weaver

Jacoby Ellsbury

Matt Cain

Jhonny Peralta

Jayson Werth

J.J. Hardy

Mike Napoli

Bronson Arroyo

R.A. Dickey

Francisco Rodriguez

Andre Ethier

Huston Street