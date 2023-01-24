 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live results for 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement

We’re tracking which players are going to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Scott Rolen of the Philadelphia Phillies in position during a baseball game against the Florida Marlins on June 25, 1997 at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement is set for Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. We’ve got 14 players returning from last year’s ballot as well as a new crop of players who are on there for the first time. Below we’ll be tracking the live results for voting on the ballot. You can find the full list of players on the ballot as well as results from 2022 and how many years players have been on below.

2023 Baseball Hall of Fame live results

Scott Rolen received over 75% of votes on the latest ballot and has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen received 76.3% of the votes needed to get in. The next closest were Todd Helton and Billy Wagner.

Jeff Kent will fall off the ballot after this was his 10th year on. Wagner will be on his 9th year in 2024 while Gary Sheffield has one more ballot before falling off.

Here’s a look at the full voting percentage breakdown:

Here you can find the actual number of votes for each player:

2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Returning players

Scott Rolen

2022 result: 63.2%
Years on Ballot: 6th year

Todd Helton

2022 result: 52.0%
Years on Ballot: 5th year

Billy Wagner

2022 result: 51.0%
Years on Ballot: 8th year

Andruw Jones

2022 result: 41.4%
Years on Ballot: 6th year

Gary Sheffield

2022 result: 40.6%
Years on Ballot: 9th year

Álex Rodríguez

2022 result: 34.3%
Years on Ballot: 2nd year

Jeff Kent

2022 result: 32.7%
Years on Ballot: 10th year

Manny Ramírez

2022 result: 28.9%
Years on Ballot: 6th year

Omar Vizquel

2022 result: 23.9%
Years on Ballot: 6th year

Andy Pettitte

2022 result: 10.7%
Years on Ballot: 5th year

Jimmy Rollins

2022 result: 9.4%
Years on Ballot: 2nd year

Bobby Abreu

2022 result: 8.6%
Years on Ballot: 4th year

Mark Buehrle

2022 result: 5.8%
Years on Ballot: 3rd year

Torii Hunter

2022 result: 5.3%
Years on Ballot: 3rd year

First year players

Carlos Beltran
John Lackey
Jered Weaver
Jacoby Ellsbury
Matt Cain
Jhonny Peralta
Jayson Werth
J.J. Hardy
Mike Napoli
Bronson Arroyo
R.A. Dickey
Francisco Rodriguez
Andre Ethier
Huston Street

