Live results for 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement

The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement is set for Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. We’ve got 14 players returning from last year’s ballot as well as a new crop of players who are on there for the first time. Below we’ll be tracking the live results for voting on the ballot. You can find the full list of players on the ballot as well as results from 2022 and how many years players have been on below.
2023 Baseball Hall of Fame live results
Scott Rolen received over 75% of votes on the latest ballot and has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen received 76.3% of the votes needed to get in. The next closest were Todd Helton and Billy Wagner.
Jeff Kent will fall off the ballot after this was his 10th year on. Wagner will be on his 9th year in 2024 while Gary Sheffield has one more ballot before falling off.
Here’s a look at the full voting percentage breakdown:
Rolen: 76.3— Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) January 24, 2023
Helton: 72.2
Wagner: 68.1
Jones: 58.1
Sheffield: 55
Beltran: 46.5
Kent: 46.5
A-Rod: 35.7
Manny: 33.2
Vizquel: 19.5
Pettitte: 17
Abreu: 15.4
Rollins: 12.9
Buehrle: 10.8
K-Rod: 10.8
Hunter: 6.9
Here you can find the actual number of votes for each player:
Full results. At the bottom, K-Rod and Torii Hunter stay on the ballot. Kent finishes at 47%, setting himself up well for the Era Committees. https://t.co/u7Bqh3OGfK pic.twitter.com/A1Y9bBlhYE— Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) January 24, 2023
2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
Returning players
Scott Rolen
2022 result: 63.2%
Years on Ballot: 6th year
Todd Helton
2022 result: 52.0%
Years on Ballot: 5th year
Billy Wagner
2022 result: 51.0%
Years on Ballot: 8th year
Andruw Jones
2022 result: 41.4%
Years on Ballot: 6th year
Gary Sheffield
2022 result: 40.6%
Years on Ballot: 9th year
Álex Rodríguez
2022 result: 34.3%
Years on Ballot: 2nd year
Jeff Kent
2022 result: 32.7%
Years on Ballot: 10th year
Manny Ramírez
2022 result: 28.9%
Years on Ballot: 6th year
Omar Vizquel
2022 result: 23.9%
Years on Ballot: 6th year
Andy Pettitte
2022 result: 10.7%
Years on Ballot: 5th year
Jimmy Rollins
2022 result: 9.4%
Years on Ballot: 2nd year
Bobby Abreu
2022 result: 8.6%
Years on Ballot: 4th year
Mark Buehrle
2022 result: 5.8%
Years on Ballot: 3rd year
Torii Hunter
2022 result: 5.3%
Years on Ballot: 3rd year
First year players
Carlos Beltran
John Lackey
Jered Weaver
Jacoby Ellsbury
Matt Cain
Jhonny Peralta
Jayson Werth
J.J. Hardy
Mike Napoli
Bronson Arroyo
R.A. Dickey
Francisco Rodriguez
Andre Ethier
Huston Street