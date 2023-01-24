When will Kevin Durant return to the lineup for Nets?

Brooklyn Nets SF Kevin Durant is sidelined due to a knee injury but is making progress in his return to action. Durant has an MCL sprain and is set to be re-evaluated in two weeks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Here we’ll be updating you on his timeline for a return to the lineup. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, KD is in the process of beginning on-court activities. The Nets are also mindful of the NBA All-Star Break and giving Durant some more time off to recover.

For the Nets, the All-Star Break will go from Thursday, Feb 16 through the following Thursday, Feb. 23. The Nets get back into action on Friday, Feb. 24 against the Chicago Bulls. That could be the target date and the date that makes the most sense for Durant to return to the lineup.

Brooklyn has lost four of six games heading into Tuesday night. Prior to that, the Nets went on an 18-2 tear from the end of November until the beginning of January. That has set the team up to withstand the loss of Durant for a short stretch of the season while also maintaining standing in the Eastern Conference.