Injury status for Mizzou guard Kobe Brown vs. Mississippi on Tuesday

Missouri guard Kobe Brown did not play in the Tigers’ home loss to Alabama on Saturday with an ankle injury. Brown scored 30 points against the Crimson Tide last season and was a huge loss for the Tigers. Brown sustained the injury last week in Missouri’s win over Arkansas.

Here's a look at the ankle injury that #Mizzou's Kobe Brown got on Wednesday in the win against the Razorbacks. He stayed in the last few seconds of the game, but he did have to be helped off the court ⤵️



Definitely needed his presence against No. 4 Alabama pic.twitter.com/c4OtDoSAmB — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) January 21, 2023

The Ole Miss Rebels will host the Tigers on Tuesday. Brown is a game-time decision for the matchup. He has averaged 15.7 points per game this season, adding 17 in the win over the Razorbacks. Despite having an offense ranked 10th in adjusted efficiency, Mizzou sits in the bottom half of SEC standings with a 3-4 conference record. They’ll be looking to get to .500 against the Rebels, who sit at the bottom of the conference rankings at 1-6.

Right now the Tigers are a 1-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 143.5. Updates to come.