Injury status for Miami guard Isaiah Wong vs. Florida State on Tuesday

Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong had a slow game on Saturday, scoring just seven points in the 25 minutes he was on the court in the loss to Duke. Per head coach Jim Larrañaga, Wong was feeling sick with a sinus infection during the game.

Jim Larrañaga said Isaiah Wong was “sick as a dog” with a sinus infection for Miami’s loss against Duke. — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) January 23, 2023

Wong also had a low-scoring game against Syracuse last Monday, putting up nine points in a season where he’s averaging 16.2 points per game. He’s on medication for the illness now, and should be back to play for the Hurricanes’ game at Florida State on Tuesday, and the Canes will be hoping that he’s back up to his regular level of play.

At 6-3 in conference, Miami has a legitimate chance at competing for an ACC title this season if they’re able to get Wong back in full force. Right now the Hurricanes are a 3-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 149.5.