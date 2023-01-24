Is Joe Burrow the next Tom Brady? Michael Lombardi gives his take

The Cincinnati Bengals have advanced to their second straight AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. The biggest reason why the Bengals are looking to advance to back-to-back Super Bowls is because of QB Joe Burrow, who threw for 242 yards and two TDs in a win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round on Sunday. With the Bengals on the brink of another AFC title, Michael Lombardi sees a lot of Tom Brady in Burrow. Lombardi and Femi Abebefe discuss this topic and more on the latest episode of The GM Shuffle.

Through his first four seasons, Burrow is close to reaching his second Super Bowl. Compare that to Brady, who made three Super Bowls in his first four full seasons as starting QB for the New England Patriots. Lombardi describes what Burrow is doing as “Brady-esque” in the episode and points specifically to the Bengals QB’s competitiveness. It’s also worth noting how Burrow came back from major knee surgery to help lead the Bengals the past two postseasons to very impressive results.

The GM Shuffle: Cowboys fall short vs 49ers, Bengals end Bills’ season, & Mahomes injures ankle in win vs Jaguars

On The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe recap the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs including the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers, Joe Burrow's stellar performance to eliminate the Bills and Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury in the Chiefs win over the Jaguars. Plus, they're "greasing the poles" in Philadelphia after a rout of the Giants and the guys share their first thoughts on the Conference Championship game matchups.

