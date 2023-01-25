Australian Open live stream: How to watch women’s semifinals

Just four women remain as the Australian Open heads to semifinals. The unseeded Magda Linette has never made it this far in a Grand Slam, while 23-year-old Elena Rybakina won Wimbledon in 2022 and is looking for a second Grand Slam championship.

Victoria Azarenka won back-to-back Australian Open titles in 2012 and 2013, but hasn’t taken home a Grand Slam since, and Aryna Sabalenka, the highest remaining seed, now reaches her fourth Grand Slam semifinal in three years. Sabalenka is currently the favorite to win the tournament, with her odds set at +100.

If you’re in the United States, you’ll have to get up very early or stay up very late to catch the action this round.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. All remaining matches will take place at the Rod Laver Arena.

Women’s semifinals schedule and odds

No. 22 Elena Rybakina vs. No. 24 Victoria Azarenka

When: 3:30 a.m. ET

Odds: Rybakina -210, Azarenka +170

Magda Linette vs. No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka

When: 4:45 a.m. ET

Odds: Sabalenka -475, Linette +350