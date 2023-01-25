USMNT vs. Serbia: Picks, predictions, how to watch international friendly

The US Men’s National Team will play their first match since the World Cup that saw them exit in the round of 16 with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands. The Americans will take on Serbia in the first of a pair of international friendlies that will close out the January camp. The contest is set to kick off at 10 p.m. ET from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USMNT v. Serbia

Date: Wednesday, January 25

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: Universo

Live stream: HBO Max, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: -155

Draw: +295

Serbia: +495

Moneyline pick: USA -155

Gregg Berhalter won’t be at the helm for these matches as the incumbent US coach’s contract is expired and his status remains up in the air as he deals with some off-field drama that involves an investigation and review from US Soccer. Assistant coach Anthony Hudson has taken the reins for the January camp and will be in charge for both upcoming friendlies.

The USA’s roster will look different than we saw in the World Cup, as the January camp is traditionally used to bring in new, young, and inexperienced players in the international field, giving them a chance to earn a spot in competitive matches going forward. While there are some familiar faces in the likes of Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), and Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), there will be plenty of new faces as the team has called up 13 players who have never seen a minute of international play. Those faces include Alejandro Zendejas (Club America), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati), Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt), and Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps).

Serbia will field a similarly-configured lineup, with the bulk of their players coming in as fresh faces who don’t have any experience with the national team. They’ll look to keep the Americans winless against them, as Serbia is 2-0-1 through three all-time meetings against the USA. Their last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw, but their history extends all the way back to the 1956 Olympics when the two sides first met in competitive play.

While they’re fairly heavily favored, back the Americans to get the win at home in this one as all signs point to a win for the hosts.