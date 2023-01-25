USMNT vs. Serbia live stream: How to watch international friendly via live stream

The United States Men’s National Team will play its first match since the 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the World Cup’s round of 16 back in December. The No. 13 ranked Americans will take on No. 29 Serbia at the newly-named BMO Stadium, formerly the Banc of California Stadium, in Los Angeles on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

USA vs. Serbia

Date: Wednesday, January 25

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Universo

Livestream: HBO Max, Peacock

With Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired and his future with US Soccer up in the air, assistant coach Anthony Hudson has been tapped to oversee the January camp and the pair of friendlies that come along with it. The USMNT will face off against Serbia first, followed by another friendly match against Colombia on Saturday in Carson, California.

This January camp provides an opportunity for some fresh faces to get some playing time, as the USMNT called up 13 uncapped players including the likes of Alejandro Zendejas (Club America), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati), Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt), and Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps). Some familiar faces were called up as well, with the likes of Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), and Kellyn Acosta (LAFC) making the roster.

Serbia will be in a similar boat, with the bulk of their roster comprised of young players who don’t have international experience. Some MLS players made the cut with Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) and Dejan Joveljic (LA Galaxy) in the Serbian squad as everyone on the roster will be looking to impress and cement their spot with their country’s team going forward.

The Americans have never beat the Serbian team, holding a 0-2-1 record through three previous meetings.