Who has won the Royal Rumble?

The 2023 Royal Rumble is here with the annual event coming live from San Antonio, TX, on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

The event has been a cornerstone pay-per-view for the WWE for over three decades and that’s primarily due to the 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royals that bears the show’s name. Throughout the years, the Rumble match has served as a star-making moment for its winners, from the likes of Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the past to Drew McIntyre and Bianca Belair in recent years.

Here is the list of individuals who have won the Royal Rumble by year:

1988: Hacksaw Jim Duggan

1989: Big John Studd

1990: Hulk Hogan

1991: Hulk Hogan

1992: Ric Flair

1993: Yokozuna

1994: Bret Hart/Lex Luger (Co-winners)

1995: Shawn Michaels

1996: Shawn Michaels

1997: Stone Cold Steve Austin

1998: Stone Cold Steve Austin

1999: Vince McMahon

2000: The Rock

2001: Stone Cold Steve Austin

2002: Triple H

2003: Brock Lesnar

2004: Chris Benoit

2005: Batista

2006: Rey Mysterio

2007: The Undertaker

2008: John Cena

2009: Randy Orton

2010: Edge

2011: Alberto Del Rio

2012: Sheamus

2013: John Cena

2014: Batista

2015: Roman Reigns

2016: Triple H

2017: Randy Orton

2018: Men’s - Shinsuke Nakamura; Women’s - Asuka

2019: Men’s - Seth Rollins; Women’s - Becky Lynch

2020: Men’s - Drew McIntyre; Women’s - Charlotte Flair

2021: Men’s - Edge; Women’s - Bianca Belair

2022: Men’s - Brock Lesnar; Women’s - Ronda Rousey