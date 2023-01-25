Who has won the Royal Rumble?

The 2023 Royal Rumble is here with the annual event coming live from San Antonio, TX, on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
The event has been a cornerstone pay-per-view for the WWE for over three decades and that’s primarily due to the 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royals that bears the show’s name. Throughout the years, the Rumble match has served as a star-making moment for its winners, from the likes of Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the past to Drew McIntyre and Bianca Belair in recent years.
Here is the list of individuals who have won the Royal Rumble by year:
1988: Hacksaw Jim Duggan
1989: Big John Studd
1990: Hulk Hogan
1991: Hulk Hogan
1992: Ric Flair
1993: Yokozuna
1994: Bret Hart/Lex Luger (Co-winners)
1995: Shawn Michaels
1996: Shawn Michaels
1997: Stone Cold Steve Austin
1998: Stone Cold Steve Austin
1999: Vince McMahon
2000: The Rock
2001: Stone Cold Steve Austin
2002: Triple H
2003: Brock Lesnar
2004: Chris Benoit
2005: Batista
2006: Rey Mysterio
2007: The Undertaker
2008: John Cena
2009: Randy Orton
2010: Edge
2011: Alberto Del Rio
2012: Sheamus
2013: John Cena
2014: Batista
2015: Roman Reigns
2016: Triple H
2017: Randy Orton
2018: Men’s - Shinsuke Nakamura; Women’s - Asuka
2019: Men’s - Seth Rollins; Women’s - Becky Lynch
2020: Men’s - Drew McIntyre; Women’s - Charlotte Flair
2021: Men’s - Edge; Women’s - Bianca Belair
2022: Men’s - Brock Lesnar; Women’s - Ronda Rousey