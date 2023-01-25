Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, Jan. 25

We have a busy Wednesday slate in the NBA with 10 games tipping off tonight. Here, we’ll go over some of our favorite player props across the league courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ja Morant under 28.5 points (+100)

Morant will return to the floor for the Memphis Grizzlies tonight after missing Monday’s game against the Kings with an ankle injury. He hasn’t had a super explosive offensive outing as of late as he has failed to crack 29 points in four of his last five outings. While he and his teammates will be fired up to get a crack at the Golden State Warriors tonight, I’d take the under on Ja’s point total.

Royce O’Neale over 4.5 rebounds (+100)

O’Neale has done a nice job in his role for the Nets this season. Through 43 games, he is averaging 34.9 minutes per game and that has allowed him to average five rebounds per contest. He should get plenty of run in tonight’s high stakes contest against the Brooklyn Nets and should match his season average on the boards, so the the over.

Jrue Holiday over 1.5 steals (+130)

Holiday is averaging 1.4 steals per game this season and has done an effective job at picking pockets as of late. He has recorded two steals in three of his last four outings and I’ll predict that he does the same in this big time showdown against the Denver Nuggets tonight.