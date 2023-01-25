NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, January 25

The NBA’s Wednesday slate features 10 games on the schedule, giving you plenty of options to fill out your DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors, $5,000

Looney shot 5-for-7 from the floor in the Warriors’ win against the Nets on Sunday and logged a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds on the night. He’s been a monster on the glass lately, recording double-digit rebounds for his third straight game, and his ninth time through his last 12 games. It’s also the second straight game that saw him put up at least 34 fantasy points. He’ll be going up against a struggling Grizzlies team who just lost Steven Adams (knee) and will most certainly be lacking in the rebounding department at Chase Center tonight.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Utah Jazz, $4,400

Vanderbilt stepped in and handled himself well for two games in Lauri Markkanen’s absence, but even since he’s been moved back to a bench role, he’s still been coming in and putting in decent fantasy performances for the Jazz. Averaging 24.9 DKFP per game throughout the season, Vanderbilt has scored at least 21.5 fantasy points in four of his last five games. They’ll go up against a Trail Blazers team who have lost three of their last five games and currently sit in 12th place.

Xavier Tillman, Memphis Grizzlies, $3,200

Tillman had a fairly great fantasy performance on Monday against the Knicks after he was pushed into a starting role due to Steven Adams being sidelined with a knee injury. He put up 25.5 fantasy points in 30 minutes on the floor with 10 points and six rebounds, and he’ll likely see plenty of increased playing time now that Adams has been ruled out for the next 3-5 weeks. Grab Tillman while you can at an extremely discounted price as he’ll look to impress in Adams’ absence.