Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. 76ers on Wednesday

The first game of ESPN’s Wednesday night doubleheader this evening will feature the Brooklyn Nets hitting the road to battle the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET. Just one game separates these two teams near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, so this game will be an important one.

Brooklyn (29-17) is wrapping up a five-game road trip and is coming off a huge 120-116 victory over Golden State on Sunday. Trailing by 13 midway through the fourth, the Nets stormed back down the stretch and pulled ahead for good by way of a Royce O’Neale three with 28.1 seconds left. Kyrie Irving had 38 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds in the victory.

Philadelphia (30-16) is returning home from its own five-game road trip, going a perfect 5-0 out west. The team last edged Sacramento with a 129-127 victory on Saturday, a game where it overcame a 10-point halftime to deficit to win. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 32 points and six assists.

Both Joel Embiid and James Harden missed Saturday’s game for Philly while dealing with respective foot injuries. Harden is not listed on today’s injury report and should be good to go for tonight while Embiid is listed as questionable. For Brooklyn, Kevin Durant is still out with his MCL sprain but is inching closer to a return. The former MVP is resuming on-court activities in practice this week.

Philadelphia enters the game as a five-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 225.5.

Nets vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Brooklyn +5

This is a late-January game with some stakes as these two Atlantic Division rivals are duking it out for the second spot in the East standings. Brooklyn has been effective in these situations, going 8-3 against the spread as a road underdog. Expect a tight matchup, one where the Nets cover.

Over/Under: Under 225.5

Both of these teams have had multiple days of rest and should be locked in defensively for this high stakes matchup. I’d expect a tight contest where both clubs scrap it out to reach 110 points. Take the under.