Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Bucks on Wednesday

Two of the top teams in the NBA will mix it up tonight as the Denver Nuggets continues its road trip to meet the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET.

Denver (34-14) has won 10 of its last 11 games heading tonight’s matchup and last survived a 99-98 nailbiter against New Orleans last night. The Nuggets nearly squandered a 19-point deficit in the second half. However, none of the Pelicans’ potential go-ahead shot attempts in the final seconds connected, allowing the west leaders to escape with the win. Nikola Jokic returned from a two-game absence and put up a triple-double performance of 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Milwaukee (30-17) had its highest-scoring output of the season on Monday, racing past Detroit in a 150-130 shootout. The Bucks exploded out the gate with 49 points in the first quarter, a period where Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 20 points on 100% shooting. That catapulted them to a strong offensive showing for the rest of the evening as they picked up their third victory in four games. Antetokounmpo ultimately finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds.

Milwaukee enters the game as an eight-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 231.

Nuggets vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets +8

Milwaukee opening as a heavy eight-point favorite suggests that Jokic may not be 100% for this battle of the MVPs and could possibly miss tonight’s game. However, Denver has done just fine when Jamal Murray is operating the controls and won’t just allow the Bucks to run them off the floor. Take the visitors to cover.

Over/Under: Over 231

Milwaukee has been pushing the pace as of late, putting up at least 130 points in three of its last four matchups. That will force Denver to try to keep up on the road and that should trigger the over.