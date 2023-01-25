Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Warriors on Wednesday

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) will pay a visit to the Golden State Warriors (23-24) on Wednesday night as the Grizz look to snap a three-game losing streak. The Warriors are coming off a 120-116 loss to the Nets on Sunday and will look to bounce back as they hope to get back to .500 on the season. The game is set to tip at 10 p.m. ET from Chase Center.

The Grizzlies will be without big man Steven Adams, who will be sidelined at least until early April with a knee injury. Golden State hasn’t added any key players to their injury report and will be relatively full-strength at home tonight.

The Warriors are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -165 on the moneyline while the Grizzlies are set at +140. The point total is set at 245.5.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -3.5

Although the Dubs haven’t been the most consistent team as of late, they’ve been pretty rock solid at home, going 17-6 SU on the season at Chase Center. They’re 14-8-1 ATS at home, while the Grizzlies are just 8-15-1 on the road this season. They met exactly a month ago in a Christmas Day game that resulted in a big 123-109 win for the Curry-less Warriors as Jordan Poole went off for 32 points while Klay Thompson added 24 of his own.

Ja Morant will be the key for Memphis tonight if they want to keep pace with Golden State, but the absence of Steven Adams will leave a huge void on the court as the rest of the team will have to step up to fill in the gaps. Given how poor the Grizzlies have looked over the last few games, especially their most recent 33-point loss to the Kings, take the Warriors to get the win and cover at home tonight.

Over/Under: Under 245.5

245 is a fairly high number even for these teams, although it’s not unreasonable to think they could still end up going over. Memphis has finished under in their last three games straight, while the Warriors have missed the over twice in their last three. The Grizzlies should have finished over the 244.5 total against the Kings in their last game, but scoring just 10 points in the fourth quarter not only resulted in a blowout but made them miss the mark by 12 points.

It may be tempting to lean toward the over in this one, but I’m backing the under at Chase Center tonight.