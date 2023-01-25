Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Kings on Wednesday

The Toronto Raptors (21-27) face off against the Sacramento Kings (27-19) on Wednesday night with tip set for 10 p.m. ET from Golden 1 Center. The Kings are coming off a 133-100 blowout over the Grizzlies on Monday while the Raptors snapped their three-game losing skid with a 125-116 win over the Knicks on Sunday.

O.G. Anunoby (ankle) is listed as questionable for Toronto ahead of tonight’s matchup after he was sidelined for the game against the Knicks. The Kings only have Chimezie Metu (knee) listed as questionable for tonight’s game as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Kings favored by three points, priced at -150 on the moneyline while the Raptors come in at +130. The point total is set at 238.

Raptors vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings -3 (-115)

The Kings have been somewhat quietly one of the best teams in the Western Conference as of late, now sitting in third place two full games ahead of the Pelicans. While they’re still 3.5 games behind the Grizzlies, they’ve won seven of their last eight outings with the only loss coming as a narrow two-point defeat from the 76ers. The Raptors are quite the opposite as they’ve hit some real stumbling blocks resulting in just two wins in their last six contests.

Sacramento is 13-12-1 ATS at home this season and have covered the spread in four of their last six games at Golden 1 Center. Toronto has been struggling to find any sort of consistency, and all signs point to a loss for the Raptors as they run into a red-hot Sacramento team. Take the home side to win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 238

The Kings have gone over the total just twice in their last five outings, while the Raptors have done it four times in that same stretch. However, the over is 16-9-1 at home for the Kings this season while it’s 13-8 for the Raptors on the road this season. Regardless of how many bad results Toronto turns out, their games have been finishing over the total by double digits more often than not recently. Take the over in this one tonight.