Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, Jan. 25

There are 10 games on the schedule in the NBA for Wednesday, Jan. 25 with a few big matchups in each conference. The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Philadelphia 76ers without Kevin Durant. We also may not see Joel Embiid in this contest. The Memphis Grizzlies travel to the Bay Area to take on the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Below we’ll be tracking the latest injury news throughout the day.

NBA Injury Report: Wednesday, Jan. 25

Joel Embiid (foot) — Questionable

James Harden (rest) — Expected to play

Kevin Durant (knee) — Out

Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) — Out

Ja Morant (ankle) — Expected to play

Anthony Davis (foot) — Expected to play

Rui Hachimura (trade) — Expected to be available

Brandon Ingram (toe) — Expected to play

Rudy Gobert (groin) — Questionable

Michael Porter Jr. (personal) —

Andrew Nembhard (illness) — TBD

De’Andre Hunter (illness) — Questionable

Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring) — Questionable

Naji Marshall (toe) — TBD

Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle) — Questionable

Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) — Out

There are plenty of big names on the injury report above. The biggest will be monitoring the status of Joel Embiid, who may not play against the Nets. Harden is set to be back, so that will impact Tyrese Maxey and De’Anthony Melton. Montrezl Harrell would also be sent to the bench if Embiid can start.

We’re expected to see a few big names return on in the West. Morant sat out last game for the Grizzlies with an ankle injury. He’s expected to be back in primetime against the Dubs. AD is set to return for the Lakers after being sidelined with a foot injury. The Lake Show should also have newly-acquired PF Rui Hachimura available to make his team debut.