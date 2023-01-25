Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, Jan. 25

There are 10 games on the schedule in the NBA for Wednesday, Jan. 25 with a few big matchups in each conference. The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Philadelphia 76ers without Kevin Durant. We also may not see Joel Embiid in this contest. The Memphis Grizzlies travel to the Bay Area to take on the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Below we’ll be tracking the latest injury news throughout the day.
NBA Injury Report: Wednesday, Jan. 25
Joel Embiid (foot) — Questionable
James Harden (rest) — Expected to play
Kevin Durant (knee) — Out
Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) — Out
Ja Morant (ankle) — Expected to play
Anthony Davis (foot) — Expected to play
Rui Hachimura (trade) — Expected to be available
Brandon Ingram (toe) — Expected to play
Rudy Gobert (groin) — Questionable
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) —
Andrew Nembhard (illness) — TBD
De’Andre Hunter (illness) — Questionable
Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring) — Questionable
Naji Marshall (toe) — TBD
Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle) — Questionable
Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) — Out
There are plenty of big names on the injury report above. The biggest will be monitoring the status of Joel Embiid, who may not play against the Nets. Harden is set to be back, so that will impact Tyrese Maxey and De’Anthony Melton. Montrezl Harrell would also be sent to the bench if Embiid can start.
We’re expected to see a few big names return on in the West. Morant sat out last game for the Grizzlies with an ankle injury. He’s expected to be back in primetime against the Dubs. AD is set to return for the Lakers after being sidelined with a foot injury. The Lake Show should also have newly-acquired PF Rui Hachimura available to make his team debut.