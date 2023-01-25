Picks, predictions for Northwestern vs. Nebraska on Wednesday, January 25

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will host the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday, Jan. 25. This game was previously scheduled for Tuesday, but was moved back a day due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Tipoff on Wednesday is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET while airing on FS2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Northwestern vs. Nebraska odds

Spread: Northwestern -2.5

Over/Under: 130.5

Moneyline: Northwestern -130, Nebraska +110

Northwestern (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) came away with its first win against the Wisconsin Badgers since 2018 — ending in a 66-63 battle on Monday. The Wildcats returned to action following an eight-day COVID-19 pause, but they didn’t appear too affected by it.

Nebraska (10-10, 3-6 Big Ten) has dropped three of its last four games, and all of those losses were by double-digits. However, the Huskers have been better at home this season, winning four of their last six games in Lincoln, NE. Most recently, Nebraska is coming off a 76-65 loss at Penn State. Derrick Walker led the Huskers with 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists, and he now paces the Huskers with 14.1 points and 7.7 boards per game.

The Pick: Northwestern -2.5

This Wildcats team is playing at a much higher level than many expected from them this season. Despite losses to Rutgers and Michigan before their internal COVID issues, they have grinded their way to fourth in the Big Ten. Northwestern is led by two of the conference’s best guards — Chase Audige (15.3 PPG) and Boo Buie (15.3 PPG) — facing a Nebraska unit that is the 33rd-worst scoring team in the country.