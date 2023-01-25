How to watch the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open via live online stream

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will see several of the world’s top golfers take on Torrey Pines this week. The full-field event will run from Wednesday, January 25 through Saturday, January 28 in San Diego, California.

Last year’s Open ended in a playoff between Will Zalatoris and Luke List — the latter took home the trophy, and both return to the field this year.

They’re joined by favorites Jon Rahm (+450), Xander Schauffele (+1100), and Tony Finau (+1100). All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

To watch the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA Tour Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday

Thursday Featured Groups:

12:30 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa

12:40 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama

1:40 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm

Friday Featured Groups:

12:10 p.m. ET: Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Taylor Montgomery

12:20 p.m. ET: Keegan Bradly, Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im

12:30 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. ET

CBS

5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

2:30 p.m.-4:40 p.m. ET

CBS

4:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. ET