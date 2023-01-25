 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Farmers Insurance Open

The Farmers Insurance Open tees off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday from Torrey Pines in San Diego. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

The PGA TOUR hosts the Farmers Insurance Open this week, and if you’re wondering why it’s Thursday and we’re already at Round 2 tee times, it’s because the event runs from Wednesday to Saturday this week. The tournament is aired on CBS, and Sunday brings two of the biggest football games of the year, one of which will also be on CBS.

Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, and Justin Thomas are just a few of the big names who will play at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California this week. Last year’s champion, Luke List, will also return to the field, as will 2022 runner-up Will Zalatoris.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 12:00 p.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Friday.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open Round 2 Tee Times

Time (ET) Course Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Course Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
12:00 PM South Tee No. 1 Michael Kim Peter Malnati Nick Watney
12:00 PM South Tee No. 10 Adam Long Byeong Hun An Patrick Rodgers
12:10 PM South Tee No. 1 Satoshi Kodaira Brice Garnett Brian Stuard
12:10 PM South Tee No. 10 Jhonattan Vegas Charley Hoffman Taylor Pendrith
12:20 PM South Tee No. 1 Jim Herman Richy Werenski Gary Woodland
12:20 PM South Tee No. 10 Garrick Higgo Robert Streb Lanto Griffin
12:30 PM South Tee No. 1 Wyndham Clark Aaron Rai Thomas Detry
12:30 PM South Tee No. 10 Austin Cook Cody Gribble S.Y. Noh
12:40 PM South Tee No. 1 Ben Taylor Tyson Alexander Paul Haley II
12:40 PM South Tee No. 10 Matti Schmid Brent Grant Joey Vrzich
12:50 PM South Tee No. 1 Harry Higgs Nico Echavarria Michael Herrera
12:50 PM South Tee No. 10 MJ Daffue Erik Barnes Harrison Kingsley
1:00 PM South Tee No. 1 William McGirt Bill Haas Ben Martin
1:00 PM South Tee No. 10 Ryan Palmer Aaron Baddeley Scott Brown
1:10 PM South Tee No. 1 Brendan Steele Sam Ryder Zac Blair
1:10 PM South Tee No. 10 James Hahn Sean O'Hair Maverick McNealy
1:20 PM South Tee No. 1 Adam Svensson Luke List Jason Day
1:20 PM South Tee No. 10 Sebastián Muñoz J.B. Holmes Sahith Theegala
1:30 PM South Tee No. 1 Max Homa Will Zalatoris Collin Morikawa
1:30 PM South Tee No. 10 Henrik Norlander Doc Redman Hayden Buckley
1:40 PM South Tee No. 1 Xander Schauffele J.J. Spaun Hideki Matsuyama
1:40 PM South Tee No. 10 S.H. Kim Kevin Roy Keita Nakajima
1:50 PM South Tee No. 1 Kyle Stanley Davis Riley Justin Suh
1:50 PM South Tee No. 10 Anders Albertson Harrison Endycott Michael Block
2:00 PM South Tee No. 1 Will Gordon Brandon Matthews Robert Garrigus
2:00 PM South Tee No. 10 Dylan Wu Philip Knowles Trevor Cone
12:00 PM North Tee No. 1 Jason Dufner Adam Hadwin Ben Crane
12:00 PM North Tee No. 10 David Lingmerth Cameron Percy Alex Smalley
12:10 PM North Tee No. 1 Martin Trainer Camilo Villegas Callum Tarren
12:10 PM North Tee No. 10 Rickie Fowler Justin Rose Taylor Montgomery
12:20 PM North Tee No. 1 Scott Piercy Jimmy Walker Kevin Streelman
12:20 PM North Tee No. 10 Si Woo Kim Keegan Bradley Sungjae Im
12:30 PM North Tee No. 1 Patton Kizzire Kurt Kitayama Justin Lower
12:30 PM North Tee No. 10 Jon Rahm Tony Finau Justin Thomas
12:40 PM North Tee No. 1 Joseph Bramlett Michael Gligic Patrick Welch
12:40 PM North Tee No. 10 Ryan Armour Emiliano Grillo Danny Lee
12:50 PM North Tee No. 1 Tano Goya Carson Young Spencer Levin
12:50 PM North Tee No. 10 Davis Thompson Scott Harrington Cole Hammer
1:00 PM North Tee No. 1 Rory Sabbatini Arjun Atwal Austin Smotherman
1:00 PM North Tee No. 10 Adam Schenk Doug Ghim Stephan Jaeger
1:10 PM North Tee No. 1 Kevin Tway Matthew NeSmith Lee Hodges
1:10 PM North Tee No. 10 Dylan Frittelli Beau Hossler Hank Lebioda
1:20 PM North Tee No. 1 Ryan Brehm Cameron Champ Harris English
1:20 PM North Tee No. 10 Trey Mullinax Cam Davis Michael Thompson
1:30 PM North Tee No. 1 Martin Laird Tyler Duncan Scott Stallings
1:30 PM North Tee No. 10 Jonathan Byrd Kelly Kraft Taylor Moore
1:40 PM North Tee No. 1 Carl Yuan Kyle Westmoreland Augusto Núñez
1:40 PM North Tee No. 10 Nick Hardy Dean Burmester Sam Stevens
1:50 PM North Tee No. 1 Andrew Novak Harry Hall Trevor Werbylo
1:50 PM North Tee No. 10 Ben Griffin Austin Eckroat Vincent Norrman
2:00 PM North Tee No. 1 Robby Shelton Zecheng Dou Caleb Surratt
2:00 PM North Tee No. 10 Kevin Yu Eric Cole Taiga Semikawa

