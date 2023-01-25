Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Farmers Insurance Open

The PGA TOUR hosts the Farmers Insurance Open this week, and if you’re wondering why it’s Thursday and we’re already at Round 2 tee times, it’s because the event runs from Wednesday to Saturday this week. The tournament is aired on CBS, and Sunday brings two of the biggest football games of the year, one of which will also be on CBS.
Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, and Justin Thomas are just a few of the big names who will play at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California this week. Last year’s champion, Luke List, will also return to the field, as will 2022 runner-up Will Zalatoris.
The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 12:00 p.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Friday.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Course
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|12:00 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Kim
|Peter Malnati
|Nick Watney
|12:00 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Long
|Byeong Hun An
|Patrick Rodgers
|12:10 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Brice Garnett
|Brian Stuard
|12:10 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Charley Hoffman
|Taylor Pendrith
|12:20 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Jim Herman
|Richy Werenski
|Gary Woodland
|12:20 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Garrick Higgo
|Robert Streb
|Lanto Griffin
|12:30 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Wyndham Clark
|Aaron Rai
|Thomas Detry
|12:30 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Cook
|Cody Gribble
|S.Y. Noh
|12:40 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Taylor
|Tyson Alexander
|Paul Haley II
|12:40 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Matti Schmid
|Brent Grant
|Joey Vrzich
|12:50 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Harry Higgs
|Nico Echavarria
|Michael Herrera
|12:50 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|MJ Daffue
|Erik Barnes
|Harrison Kingsley
|1:00 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|William McGirt
|Bill Haas
|Ben Martin
|1:00 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Palmer
|Aaron Baddeley
|Scott Brown
|1:10 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Brendan Steele
|Sam Ryder
|Zac Blair
|1:10 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|James Hahn
|Sean O'Hair
|Maverick McNealy
|1:20 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Svensson
|Luke List
|Jason Day
|1:20 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Sebastián Muñoz
|J.B. Holmes
|Sahith Theegala
|1:30 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Max Homa
|Will Zalatoris
|Collin Morikawa
|1:30 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Henrik Norlander
|Doc Redman
|Hayden Buckley
|1:40 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Xander Schauffele
|J.J. Spaun
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1:40 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|S.H. Kim
|Kevin Roy
|Keita Nakajima
|1:50 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Kyle Stanley
|Davis Riley
|Justin Suh
|1:50 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Anders Albertson
|Harrison Endycott
|Michael Block
|2:00 PM
|South
|Tee No. 1
|Will Gordon
|Brandon Matthews
|Robert Garrigus
|2:00 PM
|South
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Wu
|Philip Knowles
|Trevor Cone
|12:00 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Jason Dufner
|Adam Hadwin
|Ben Crane
|12:00 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|David Lingmerth
|Cameron Percy
|Alex Smalley
|12:10 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Martin Trainer
|Camilo Villegas
|Callum Tarren
|12:10 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Rickie Fowler
|Justin Rose
|Taylor Montgomery
|12:20 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Piercy
|Jimmy Walker
|Kevin Streelman
|12:20 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Si Woo Kim
|Keegan Bradley
|Sungjae Im
|12:30 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Patton Kizzire
|Kurt Kitayama
|Justin Lower
|12:30 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Jon Rahm
|Tony Finau
|Justin Thomas
|12:40 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Michael Gligic
|Patrick Welch
|12:40 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Armour
|Emiliano Grillo
|Danny Lee
|12:50 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Tano Goya
|Carson Young
|Spencer Levin
|12:50 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Davis Thompson
|Scott Harrington
|Cole Hammer
|1:00 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Rory Sabbatini
|Arjun Atwal
|Austin Smotherman
|1:00 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Schenk
|Doug Ghim
|Stephan Jaeger
|1:10 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Tway
|Matthew NeSmith
|Lee Hodges
|1:10 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Beau Hossler
|Hank Lebioda
|1:20 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Brehm
|Cameron Champ
|Harris English
|1:20 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Trey Mullinax
|Cam Davis
|Michael Thompson
|1:30 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Martin Laird
|Tyler Duncan
|Scott Stallings
|1:30 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Jonathan Byrd
|Kelly Kraft
|Taylor Moore
|1:40 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Carl Yuan
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Augusto Núñez
|1:40 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Hardy
|Dean Burmester
|Sam Stevens
|1:50 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Andrew Novak
|Harry Hall
|Trevor Werbylo
|1:50 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Griffin
|Austin Eckroat
|Vincent Norrman
|2:00 PM
|North
|Tee No. 1
|Robby Shelton
|Zecheng Dou
|Caleb Surratt
|2:00 PM
|North
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Yu
|Eric Cole
|Taiga Semikawa