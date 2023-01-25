Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Farmers Insurance Open

The PGA TOUR hosts the Farmers Insurance Open this week, and if you’re wondering why it’s Thursday and we’re already at Round 2 tee times, it’s because the event runs from Wednesday to Saturday this week. The tournament is aired on CBS, and Sunday brings two of the biggest football games of the year, one of which will also be on CBS.

Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, and Justin Thomas are just a few of the big names who will play at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California this week. Last year’s champion, Luke List, will also return to the field, as will 2022 runner-up Will Zalatoris.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 12:00 p.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Friday.