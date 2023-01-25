Full undercard for Cesar Francis vs. Jesus Saracho junior welterweight title fight

Undefeated Cesar “Rainman” Francis will look to dispatch of up-and-comer, Jesus “Junior” Saracho on Wednesday night. The WBO Latino Junior Welterweight title is on the line as the two square off in Plant City, Florida. You can catch the fight on ProBox TV and YouTube. Here is a look at the full card for the big fight.

Full Card for Cesar Francis vs. Jesus Saracho

Main event: Cesar Francis vs. Jesus Saracho, 10 rounds, for vacant WBO Latino junior welterweight title

Francis (12-0-0) is 11 years older than his challenger and is widely expected to handle his business in the ring Wednesday night. That, of course, is motivation for Saracho (11-1-0) to shock the world with a win over a ranked fighter. Surely, that would land him bigger fights in the future. The 21-year-old has an 85 percent KO rate in limited action.

Jonhatan Cardoso vs. Jose Arellano, 8 rounds, lightweight

Arellano is 10-0-0 as a professional boxer and will look to dispatch of Cardoso, a 23-year-old Brazilian boxer who is 14-1-0 with 14 KO’s. Cardoso’s most recent fight was his first loss, a TKO against Juan Huertas (15-3-1). Arellano, a 27-year-old American fighter, will present Cardoso with one of the stiffest tests of his young career.

Oscar Alvarez Guerrero vs. Nicolas Polanco, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Guerrero, a 19-year-old Mexican fighter, has a chance to really up his profile with a solid showing Wednesday night. The lanky 6’ 3” pro is 7-0-0 with all seven wins coming by way of knockout. On the other side, Polanco has far more experience. The 33-year-old Dominican boxer is 20-3-1 in his career with 11 wins by KO. If Guerrero can withstand the veteran know-how of Polanco, his profile will elevate even higher than where it already is.

Jorge Carlos Jr. vs. Emond Driver, 4 rounds, lightweight

Carlos, a Kansas City native, is coming off the third straight win to start his pro career, and it came in his hometown against Aaron Ely in October. With the help of his coach, father, Jorge Carlos Sr., he has quickly turned heads in a 3-0-0 (3 KO’s) beginning to his career. Driver, meanwhile, is coming off a loss to Tyrese Woodward in November, which came by unanimous decision at WFC 140. He will look to get back on track against Carlos Jr.

Lorenzo Medina vs. Cleveland Billingsly III, 4 rounds, heavyweight

This heavyweight bout could produce some serious entertainment. Billingsly, 42, is old enough to be the dad of Medina, 18. Medina is just 5-8 and has lost three of his last five fights. Lorenzo “Giant Killer” Medina last fought less than two months ago, a TKO win over Dwight Gipson.