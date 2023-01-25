Cesar Francis vs. Jesus Saracho fight time, live stream, more for junior weltwerweight title bout

The present and future of boxing will be on display this week as Cesar Francis and Jesus Saracho will square off for the vacant WBO Latino Junior welterweight title. The two welterweights will headline a midweek card that features five bouts. Both guys have 12 fights under their belts, so they have a bit of seasoning under their belts. The event will take place on Wednesday, Jan 25th , at the ProBox Event Center in Plant City, Fl.

How to watch Cesar Francis vs. Jesus Saracho

The event is slated to start at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the ring walk for the main event slated to begin after 10:00 p.m. ET. The fight will be available for streaming on ProBox TV and YouTube.

Fighter history

Francis (12-0) has an 11-year age advantage on his competition this week, and he puts his undefeated record on the line against Saracho. This will be his first time in the ring since defeating Francisco Armenta in late 2022 via KO. Seven of his 12 wins have come via KO/TKO and the other five come by way of unanimous decision.

Saracho (12-1) at 21, will look to pull off the upset against his elder statesman. The youngster made his pro debut in 2019 and has only lost once during that span, in March 2022. Nine of his 12 victories have come via KO/TKO. The heavy-handed fighter hasn’t been around as long as Francis, and it may show in the ring this week. This will be his fourth title bout, so that experience may do him some good.

Full Card for Cesar Francis vs. Jesus Saracho