Picks, predictions for West Virginia vs. Texas Tech on Wednesday, January 25

The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6 Big 12) will visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-9, 0-7 Big 12) on Wednesday, January 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The two teams sit at the bottom of the Big 12 standings with a single conference win between them. The game will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech odds

Spread: Texas Tech -3.5

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: Texas Tech -165, WVU +140

We get a matchup between the two worst teams in the Big 12 here — the Mountaineers have just one conference win over TCU, while the Red Raiders have failed to win a single Big 12 game. The Mountaineers rank in the top 50 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency at KenPom, though, while the Red Raiders don’t quite crack the same metric in either category.

Texas Tech has lost their last three games at home, and West Virginia has lost six of their last seven games.

The Pick: Over 141.5

This one could go either way, but Texas Tech has averaged 75.2 points per game this season with West Virginia averaging 77 per night. I’ll take the over on this one.