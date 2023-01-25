Picks, predictions for Houston vs. UCF on Wednesday, January 25

The No. 3 Houston Cougars look to remain atop the American Athletic Conference standings as they take on the UCF Knights on Wednesday, January 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Houston vs. C. Florida odds

Spread: Houston -10.5

Over/Under: 129

Moneyline: Houston -560, C. Florida +430

The Houston Cougars (18-2, 6-1 AAC) had a nine-game win streak broken in a stunning one-point home loss to Temple in their latest game. The Owls are second in the AAC just behind the Cougars, and it is Houston’s only conference loss this year and just their second overall of the season.

Their highly-ranked offense relies on offensive rebounding strength and low turnovers, and their defensive efficiency is ranked second in the nation at KenPom. Their scoring defense is the best in the nation, keeping opponents to 53.4 points per game.

UCF (13-6, 4-3 AAC), one of the tallest teams in the NCAA, has lost their last two games to South Florida and Tulane. Like Houston, their height helps them excel in offensive rebounding, and they rank 39th in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom.

The Pick: UCF +10.5

The Knights kept it within single-digits the last time they faced Houston. Now that they have home-field advantage, they should be able to cover this spread against a Cougars team coming off a tough loss.