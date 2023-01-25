Picks, predictions for Georgia vs. Tennessee on Wednesday, January 25

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers vie for one of the top spots in the SEC as they take on a Georgia team on a two-game losing streak. The game will air on ESPN on Wednesday, January 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Georgia vs. Tennessee odds

Spread: Tennessee -16.5

Over/Under: 135.5

Moneyline: Tennessee -1700, Georgia +900

The Vols (16-3, 6-1 SEC) are tied for second in the SEC after quite a start to the season. Their only conference loss has been to Kentucky, and Georgia will be the next-highest team in SEC standings that they will face this season after the Wildcats. The Vols haven’t had it too hard in conference play thus far. They rank first in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom, allowing opponents just 54.4 points per game, but don’t crack the top 30 on the offensive side of the ball.

The Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3 SEC) have made some massive strides since last year’s disastrous 6-26 season and may even be a long shot to make the tournament this year after wins over Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and a ranked Auburn team. They fell to Vanderbilt in their last game after missing the last shot, but don’t overlook this team quite yet.

The Pick: Georgia +16.5

Tennessee has struggled against SEC teams in the top half of conference standings, and Georgia could certainly stay within this spread on Wednesday. They struggled against Kentucky, but Kentucky beat Tennessee, and while the transitive property rarely works in college sports, I think it’s a fair tool to use here to say that the Dawgs will cover.