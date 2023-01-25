Picks, predictions for Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh on Wednesday, January 25

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will travel to play the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Petersen Events Center, airing on ACC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh odds

Spread: Pitt -3

Over/Under: 148

Moneyline: Pitt -155, Wake +135

Wake Forest (14-6, 6-3 ACC) is coming off a 76-67 loss to No. 10 Virginia last Saturday. Junior guard Damari Monsanto gave a slow-starting Cavaliers team all it could handle — recording a career-high 25 points for the Demon Deacons. Ultimately, however, Virginia’s sharp shooting came out to play. They finished with 15 threes, while Wake Forest couldn’t keep the pace.

Pittsburgh (13-7, 6-3 ACC) has dropped three of its last five games, albeit by single-digit margins. The Panthers are buoyed by senior guard Jamarius Burton’s 16.5 PPG mark, and have three other players averaging double digits in scoring.

The Pick: Pitt -3

Both of these teams have had time to reassess their mistakes from their previous outings, but the Panthers are 8-3 on their home court. They also have two notable victories against Virginia and North Carolina earlier this month. Take Pitt with the listed spread to get the win on the home floor, as each of their last two victories have been by double digits.