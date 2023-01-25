Picks, predictions for Wisconsin vs. Maryland on Wednesday, January 25

The Wisconsin Badgers will travel to play the Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at XFINITY Center, airing on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Wisconsin vs. Maryland odds

Spread: Maryland -5

Over/Under: 124.5

Moneyline: Maryland -215, Wisconsin +185

Wisconsin (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) lost a close matchup against Northwestern on Monday. While the team scoring has been decently efficient for the Badgers this season with 66.6 PPG, on 42.6%/66.7%/36.5% shooting splits. Their last five matchups against conference opponents have been far from ideal — losing to Illinois, Michigan St., a blowout against Indiana, and only beating Penn State by three.

Maryland (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) took Purdue down to the wire on the road last Sunday — losing just 58-55. It was the confidence-building performance that the Terrapins needed, as they’ve plummeted to the bottom of the strident Big Ten. However, perhaps no team in the country has a record more deceiving at the moment. They managed to beat Michigan 64-58, as well as Ohio State 80-73 in the month of January, so this a team that’s going to be difficult to go against for the rest of the season.

The Pick: Wisconsin +5

The Badgers are hoping to end their dreadful three-game road losing streak on Wednesday. While Maryland is favored to come out with a win, there’s a lot that tells us that these two teams will duke it out enough to make this one close as the clock ticks away. Wisconsin’s offense will play a key factor in hitting this underdog spread. Look for the Badgers to exceed their 66.6 PPG scoring against a team that is allowing 69.1 PPG to Big 10 opponents so far in 2023.