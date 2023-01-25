Picks, predictions for Butler vs. Providence on Wednesday, January 25

The Butler Bulldogs will travel to play the Providence Friars on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Amica Mutual Pavilion, airing on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Butler vs. Providence odds

Spread: Providence -10

Over/Under: 138

Moneyline: Providence -540, Butler +420

Butler (11-10, 3-7 Big East) has fallen in four of their last five appearances — all by double-digit margins. The Bulldogs were able to eke out a 79-71 win on their home floor against Villanova two weeks ago, but remain in the basement of the conference just ahead of Georgetown.

Providence (15-5, 7-2 Big East) is on a journey to catapult themselves back into “The Big Dance” in March. While their losses to Creighton and Marquette stung this month, they are certainly a team that’s more than capable of bouncing back from mid-year hiccups. That’s what happened against DePaul last Saturday.

The Pick: Providence -10

Aside from boasting an 11-0 home record, the Friars have no problems with scoring the basketball. Senior guard Noah Locke is coming off a 29-point outing, and sophomore forward Bryce Hopkins is averaging 16.6 points on 48.9 percent shooting. Look for Providence to put the Bulldogs away early, or worst-case, take control of the game midway through the second half to improve their ATS to 13-8 on the year.