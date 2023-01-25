Picks, predictions for Mississippi State vs. Alabama on Wednesday, January 25

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will travel to play the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at Coleman Coliseum, airing on SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama odds

Spread: Bama -12

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: Alabama -825, MSU +550

Mississippi State (12-7, 1-6 SEC) is currently drowning in one of college basketball’s most formidable conferences. The Bulldogs have come away with just one victory in their last eight appearances, and

Alabama (17-2, 7-0 SEC) rates not only as one of the best five teams in the country by most metrics, they’re also No. 4 in adjusted pace. They hold opponents to just a 40.9% eFG, and stifle on the perimeter to just 26.1% from three-point range. Brandon Miller is a national player of the year candidate, who has averaged 22 points and eight rebounds per contest in his last three outings.

The pick: Alabama -12

Bama is just hopelessly good at the moment. The Tide has won by more than 21 points in each of their last three appearances — 85-64 over Missouri, 78-66 over Vanderbilt, and 106-66 against LSU. There’s no reason for us to doubt them against an MSU team that has struggled against all of the SEC foes that we just mentioned. Trust Bama to keep their blowout win streak intact.