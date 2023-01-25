Picks, predictions for St. John’s vs. Creighton on Wednesday, January 25

The Creighton Blue Jays look to get their third conference win in a row as they host the St. John’s Red Storm on Wednesday, January 25 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBSSN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

St. John’s vs. Creighton odds

Spread: Creighton -11

Over/Under: 153

Moneyline: Creighton -425, St. John’s +340

Creighton (11-8, 5-3 Big East) has won five of their last seven games, falling to ranked Xavier and UConn while beating No. 23 Providence in that stretch. They’re playing a very tough Big East conference schedule this year and have done well for themselves, ranking 14th at KenPom and putting up 76.3 points a game with five different players averaging in the double digits.

St. John’s (13-7. 3-6 Big East) upset UConn last week before falling to Villanova. Averaging 77.8 points per game, the Red Storm are led by Joel Soriano with 16.4 points per night. Their defense is ranked in the top 40 at KenPom in adjusted efficiency.

The Pick: Creighton -11

Creighton has home court advantage and should be able to easily take care of a St. John’s team that has lost three of its last four on the road. The Blue Jays are one of the top teams in a very good Big East this year and can cover this spread.