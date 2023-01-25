Picks, predictions for Texas A&M vs. Auburn on Wednesday, January 25

The Texas A&M Aggies and the No. 15 Auburn Tigers, each of whom only have one loss in SEC play so far, face off in what is sure to be an exciting matchup on Wednesday, January 25. The game will air on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn odds

Spread: Auburn -4.5

Over/Under: 137.5

Moneyline: Auburn -180, Texas A&M +155

Auburn (16-3, 6-1 SEC) has won seven of their last eight games with victories over Florida, Arkansas, and LSU in that stretch, quickly rising to the top three of the SEC standings. Their scoring defense ranks 30th in the nation as they allow opponents to score just 62.6 points per night, and they rank 10th in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom. Bruce Pearl’s team earned a No. 2 seed in last year’s tournament, and as they head into the tougher part of their conference schedule, they will need to keep winning.

Texas A&M (13-6, 5-1 SEC) comes off a loss to Kentucky that broke a seven-game winning streak. The Aggies have not played any currently-ranked teams this season, so Auburn will be a new challenge for this team. They’ll look to break Auburn’s 28-game home winning streak. This is the first time these two teams will meet this year.

The Pick: Auburn -4.5

This will be a defining moment for the Tigers that can separate them (along with Tennessee) from the rest of the SEC pack and put them on track to a conference championship. With home court advantage, plenty of momentum, and their suffocating defense, I think the Tigers beat the Aggies with room to spare.