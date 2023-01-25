Picks, predictions for Indiana vs. Minnesota on Wednesday, January 25

The Indiana Hoosiers will hit the road for a matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday night from Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game will tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET and air on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Indiana vs. Minnesota odds

Spread: Indiana -9.5

Over/Under: 135.5

Moneyline: Indiana -460, Minnesota +370

Indiana (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) followed a three-game losing streak to start 2023 with three straight double-digit victories, most recently an 82-69 home victory over the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday behind 31 points and 15 rebounds from Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Hoosiers rate 20th overall in KenPom, led by a defense that is 18th in adjusted efficiency.

Minnesota (7-11, 1-7 Big Ten) lost five of its last six games including three in a row after a 60-56 loss to the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday. The Gophers are led by Dawson Garcia, who’s scoring 14.9 points with 6.3 rebounds per game. Minnesota is rated 191st overall in KenPom, and offense has been the biggest issue with the Gophers checking in at 264th in adjusted efficiency on that end of the floor.

The Pick: Indiana -9.5

I’m not sure what you’d point to if you pick Minnesota to hang with Indiana on Wednesday night. The Gophers will return home, but they lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini by 18 points and the Purdue Boilermakers by 22 in their last two games at Williams Arena. The offensive mismatch is as big as it gets in conference play, and the Gophers will struggle to keep up with the Hoosiers in this spot. Let’s go with Indiana to win big.