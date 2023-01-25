Picks, predictions for Utah State vs. San Diego State on Wednesday, January 25

The San Diego State Aztecs will host a conference matchup with the Utah State Aggies on Wednesday night from Viejas Arena in San Diego, California. Tip time is set for 11:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Utah State vs. San Diego State odds

Spread: San Diego State -7

Over/Under: 145

Moneyline: SDSU -300, USU +250

Utah State (16-4, 5-2 Mountain West) won consecutive close matchups at home including Saturday’s 75-74 victory over the San Jose State Spartans as Max Shulga knocked down the game-winning free throw in the final seconds. The Aggies are led by an offense that rates 19th in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency with a defense that checks in at 108th nationally in that category.

San Diego State (15-4, 6-1 Mountain West) will look for its ninth victory in its last 10 games coming off a 70-60 victory over the Air Force Falcons on Saturday. Matt Bradley is scoring 13.5 points per game to lead the team along with an average of 18 points over his previous seven contests. The Aztecs rate 30th overall in KenPom, and they’re 49th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 26th defensively.

The Pick: San Diego State -7

The Aztecs are a more well-balanced team, while the Aggies can really struggle on the defensive end, and that’s the reason San Diego State covers this number. The Aztecs need a win to stay alone at the top of the Mountain West standings, and they’ll get it done at home against a Utah State team that will see a significant step up in competition. Let’s go with SDSU to cover this number on Wednesday night.