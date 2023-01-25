Injury status for Auburn forward Chris Moore vs. Texas A&M on Wednesday

Auburn Tigers forward Chris Moore will be a game-time decision for Wednesday’s game against Texas A&M. Moore has missed the Tigers’ past three games while dealing with a shoulder injury. He sustained the injury on Jan. 10 in the opening minutes of the No. 15 Tigers’ win over Ole Miss.

Head coach Bruce Pearl said that Moore had been more active in practice this week than he had in previous weeks. He also participated in pregame warmups ahead of the Tigers’ latest game against South Carolina.

The junior starter is averaging six points per game for the Tigers, who are on a mission to reach the top of the SEC standings. On a five-game win streak, Auburn is tied with Tennessee for the second spot in conference standings at 6-1 in SEC play.

They host the Aggies at home on Wednesday, with tip-off set for 9:00 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.